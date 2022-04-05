Saffron cap first worn by PM Modi, energy bars handed out to 400 MPs at BJP parliamentary party meet

BJP MPs and workers will now be seen sporting saffron-coloured caps. In the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed a series of events planned starting from the party's foundation day on April 6.

During the parliamentary party meeting, BJP MPs were given orange caps carrying the party's name or symbol, like the one which was sported by the prime minister recently. Some MPs were also sporting caps carrying a photo of PM Modi.

The BJP has asked all its MPs to wear the cap in public places. According to NDTV, the caps have been distributed to all 400 BJP MPs, along with a customised energy bar. The energy bar wrapper featured a photo of PM Modi.

The design of the cap seems to be inspired by the caps in Uttarakhand and the Brahm Kamal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wore on Republic Day.

A thin patch of embroidery can be seen on the cap and Bhajap (Gujarati) has been beautifully inscribed on it. The cap has a lotus pinned to it at the centre, being the symbol of the BJP.

The BJP has planned a series of events from its foundation day which will start with Prime Minister Modi's address to the party workers.

Urging BJP MPs to dedicate themselves to 'seva' (service) as the party embarks on a "samajik nyay pakhwada" from April 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid down a detailed programme for them for every day during the 14-day long exercise.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary meeting a day ahead of the party's foundation day, Modi cited a number of welfare schemes of the government targeting different segments of society and asked MPs to reach out to people with their details.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:29 PM IST