Sadhvi Prachi booked for hate speech against 'The Kerala Story' in Jaipur

Sadhvi Prachi | Fpj

Jaipur: A case has been registered against the right-wing leader, Sadhvi Prachi, at Vidhyadhar Nagar police station in Jaipur for an alleged provocative speech after a show of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ in a cinema hall.

Vidhyadhar Nagar police station officer Virendra Kumar said that a case has been registered against Sadhvi Prachi under Sections 295 (a) of IPC and 67 of the IT Act for delivering provocative hate speech.

ASI Madan Lal of Vidhyadhar Nagar police station has lodged this FIR against Sadhvi Prachi after the video of the speech went viral on social media.

Prominent workers involved

It has been reported in the FIR that the film 'The Kerala Story' was shown on May 14 at Fun Star Cinema located at Fun Square in the Vidhyadhar Nagar area. Hindu Yuva Vahini workers Keshav Arora, Ashish Soni, and Vijender had booked tickets for this show.

Other people including Sadhvi Prachi and Bharat Sharma were also present at the show of the film.

After the show, Sadhvi Prachi allegedly delivered a provocative speech. Objectionable remarks pointing to a particular community were made by the Sadhvi. The police have started the investigation.