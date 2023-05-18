 Sadhvi Prachi booked for hate speech against 'The Kerala Story' in Jaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSadhvi Prachi booked for hate speech against 'The Kerala Story' in Jaipur

Sadhvi Prachi booked for hate speech against 'The Kerala Story' in Jaipur

Vidyadhar Nagar police station officer Virendra Kumar said that a case has been registered against Sadhvi Prachi under Section 295 (a) of IPC and 67 of the IT Act for delivering provocative hate speech.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Sadhvi Prachi | Fpj

Jaipur: A case has been registered against the right-wing leader, Sadhvi Prachi, at Vidhyadhar Nagar police station in Jaipur for an alleged provocative speech after a show of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ in a cinema hall.

Vidhyadhar Nagar police station officer Virendra Kumar said that a case has been registered against Sadhvi Prachi under Sections 295 (a) of IPC and 67 of the IT Act for delivering provocative hate speech. 

ASI Madan Lal of Vidhyadhar Nagar police station has lodged this FIR against Sadhvi Prachi after the video of the speech went viral on social media. 

Read Also
The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Amid controversy, Adah Sharma's film enters ₹100-crore...
article-image

Prominent workers involved

It has been reported in the FIR that the film 'The Kerala Story' was shown on May 14 at Fun Star Cinema located at Fun Square in the Vidhyadhar Nagar area. Hindu Yuva Vahini workers Keshav Arora, Ashish Soni, and Vijender had booked tickets for this show.

Other people including Sadhvi Prachi and Bharat Sharma were also present at the show of the film.

After the show, Sadhvi Prachi allegedly delivered a provocative speech. Objectionable remarks pointing to a particular community were made by the Sadhvi. The police have started the investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Punjab police angrily slaps woman during farmer protest in Gurdaspur

ON CAMERA: Punjab police angrily slaps woman during farmer protest in Gurdaspur

Maharashtra: BRS' mega plan to foray into state; CM KCR to attend 2-day training program of party...

Maharashtra: BRS' mega plan to foray into state; CM KCR to attend 2-day training program of party...

Sadhvi Prachi booked for hate speech against 'The Kerala Story' in Jaipur

Sadhvi Prachi booked for hate speech against 'The Kerala Story' in Jaipur

Supreme Court issues notice to ED on ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea

Supreme Court issues notice to ED on ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea

Lok Sabha election 2024: BSP to contest from all 80 seats, says party president Mayawati

Lok Sabha election 2024: BSP to contest from all 80 seats, says party president Mayawati