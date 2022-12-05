Sadhguru kicks off #ScoreForSoil global campaign on World Soil Day

“This footballing season, I want you to understand, every 5 seconds we are losing one football field worth of soil; it’s becoming a desert. In the last 25 years, we have lost 10% of this planet (soil) to desertification. So as a part of this, let us continue the (Save Soil) movement and have a ball too,” said Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, kicking off the #ScoreForSoil campaign on the occasion of World Soil Day in Bangalore on Monday.

Launched in the backdrop of the Football World Cup, the #ScoreForSoil campaign encourages people to put up a video on social media of their best football shot and #ScoreForSoil in support of the ongoing Save Soil movement.

Interacting with the media, after the launch, Sadhguru observed, “The most significant aspect right now is the narrative on the planet has shifted,” referring to the fact that there was no mention of soil in COP26 at Glasgow, while soil figured prominently in the climate change discussions in the COP27 held recently in Egypt. “When we started there was so much skepticism, but right now I have no doubt that soil regenerative policies across the world will definitely happen. Right now my concern is only the pace. To keep the pace all of you must keep the voice up in many different ways so that the pace is kept,” added Sadhguru stressing urgent policy interventions to halt and reverse soil degradation.

To reverse the threat of soil extinction, we must come together as one force. In the richness of the soil is the vitality of our life. #WorldSoilDay #SaveSoil #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/4PQvJlWakW — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) December 5, 2022

Earlier today, Sadhguru was spotted cruising through the streets of Bengaluru in his trademark black goggles and Save Soil gear, which brought back memories of his superhuman lone motorcycle journey across 27 countries riding 30,000 km, and still finding the time to address 691 events… all in just 100 days.

May #WorldSoilDay become a day of gratitude & celebration of the Giver of Life on this planet, not a day to assuage its cry of distress. May we walk the path until the agricultural soils of the world are bursting with Life. Let’s make it happen.-Sg #SaveSoil @ibrahimthiaw @UNCCD pic.twitter.com/Vx1mh52cKB — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) December 5, 2022

At a time when the world is ravaged by the mental health pandemic, Sadhguru linked poor soil quality as one of the incriminating factors. “Right now many of the chronic ailments and mental illnesses are very directly linked to the lack of micronutrients present in the food that we are consuming. There was a time when simply getting food was important. Now a time has come we have to term this where quality food is important - just food is not important.”

The organic content in the soil is the basic ingredient in making life forms on earth and A. S. Kiran Kumar, Former ISRO Director saw its reduction as a threat. Calling for corrective actions, he said, “That is where the Save Soil movement, which brings to focus that for life forms to survive the necessary ingredients which are present in the soil should be brought back and we need to work for that.”

On a question pertaining to the Cauvery Calling movement, Sadhguru revealed, “Overall we have converted about 1,32,000 farmers into regenerative agriculture farming which includes tree-based agriculture,” which has resulted in a 300%-800% increase in income of the farmers. The farmers in the region have begun to realize the financial and ecological benefits, as nearly 27-30% of the offtake of sapling this year has happened without incentive, he updated. Cauvery Calling is a campaign to support farmers to plant 242 crore trees in their private lands and revitalize Cauvery and act as a demonstrable model to save soil.

On World Soil Day today, as part of the Save Soil movement, Walkathons for raising awareness on the need to stop and reverse soil degradation dominated the city-streets in Maharashtra. According to UN FAO (Scientific American, 2014), all of the world's topsoil could be gone within 60 years, putting the future of humanity in serious peril. Understanding this, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, launched Save Soil Movement this year aiming policy interventions to save the soil.

Continuing the high-pitch intensity of the movement, volunteers interacted and distributed Save Soil Stickers in many locations of the city as well as suburbs, such as Bhaidas Hall, J.V.P.D, Gulmohar Rd, Near Mithibai College in Vile Parle West, Chembur Railway Station, Nariman Point to Marine Lines Railway thru Marine Drive, Indraprastha Shopping Center in Borivali West, Electricity Tower, 90 feet road in Dombivali East, Walking Track on the Easter Express Highway via Shell Petrol Pump up to Teen Haat Naka, Bhaidas Hall to Juhu Chowpatty, etc.