Sadhguru brings Linga Bhairavi to Nepal through powerful process of consecration

The long-awaited dream of thousands of devotees in Nepal turned into a blissful reality, as Sadhguru; the yogi, mystic, and visionary; consecrated the Linga Bhairavi Devi, an exuberant expression of Divine Feminine, on March 7, 2023. The consecration in many ways signifies Sadhguru's profound connection with Nepal and its people, as it becomes the first country to house the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple outside India.

Linga Bhairavi was consecrated by Sadhguru through prana pratishtha, a rare mystical process that uses life energies to transform mere stone into a deity. The energy of Linga Bhairavi strengthens the three basic chakras in the human system; thus, stabilizing one’s body, mind, and energy system. Whether a devotee seeks to acquire, enjoy, or transcend life's physical and material aspects – Devi is the Ultimate Giver of all that and more.

The temple will be open for all to visit from 6:30 AM to 1:20 PM and 4:20 PM to 8:20 PM everyday. Devi Abhisekham- a set of eleven auspicious offerings with Arati will be made to Devi thrice a day, at 7:40 AM, 12:40 PM and 7:40 PM.

Speaking about Linga Bhairavi Devi, Sadhguru says, “Those who earn the Grace of Bhairavi neither have to live in concern or fear of life or death, of poverty, or of failure. All that human beings consider as wellbeing will be theirs, if only they earn the Grace of Bhairavi.”

The Linga Bhairavi Devi in Nepal is the first Devi temple to be consecrated outside of India. Sadhguru consecrated the first Linga Bhairavi temple at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, India in 2010. Since then, Linga Bhairavi temples have come up in New Delhi, Gobi, and Salem in India. The temples are unique shrines essentially managed by women. While both men and women come for visits, only women tend to the sanctum sanctorum and the Devi. Called Bhairagini Maas, these women come from different castes, religions, and different parts of the world.

Marking this momentous occasion of Devi coming to Nepal, Devi Utsav will be celebrated on March 9 at Tundikhel, Kantipath from 7 - 9:30 PM. Program festivities will unfold an immersive cultural extravaganza of dance, music, and devotion, providing an opportunity to experience and be enveloped in Linga Bhairavi’s intense energies and grace. Sadhguru will conduct a special Satsang exploring the different aspects of Devi along with taking the participants through a powerful guided meditation.

Participants of Devi Utsav will receive consecrated Devi offerings; a Devi Abhaya Sutra, a sacred thread supportive in warding off fear and fulfilling ambitions; and a special photo of Devi. Live translation will be available in Nepali and anyone over 8 years of age can attend. Free registration for the program is also available.

To register for Bhairavi Utsav click here

To know more about Linga Bhairavi Devi visit: https://lingabhairavi.org/about-bhairavi/linga-bhairavi/