SAD team meets governor against Haryana assembly in Chandigarh

A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation on Saturday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to oppose the Haryana's move to get land in Chandigarh for its assembly building. The Akali leaders also raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Speaking to reporters, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said the delegation told the Governor, also the UT administrator, that Chandigarh belonged to Punjab and Punjabis would never allow that the land is allotted to Haryana. It could construct its assembly building in Panchkula.

Recently, a war of words erupted between the politicians of two States after Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta met the Punjab Governor and urged him to expedite the process to give them land for the Assembly. The issue surfaced in July this year at the northern zone council meeting in Jaipur wherein Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement of an additional building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

The SAD delegation also raised deteriorating law and order situation under the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government and held that no one was feeling safe in the State in the wake of gangsters’ extortion calls. Mr Badal alleged during such times, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his colleagues were busy in the Gujarat election.

