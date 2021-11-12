Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle buzz, says need to focus on how to get re-elected

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi amid speculation over Cabinet reshuffle and organisation rejig in Rajasthan.

His meeting came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Gandhi here and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation as well as the impending cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Speaking with reporters after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot said: "Less than 2 years are left for Rajasthan Assembly polls, we want to strengthen the organisation for it. It's essential to form government in 2023 again. The party will take decisions keeping experience, creditability, regional balance, caste combinations in mind."

"It is very good that Sonia Gandhi ji is constantly seeking feedback on what needs to be done. We need to focus on how to get re-elected in Rajasthan. At the right time, AICC, general secretary in-charge Ajay Maken will take appropriate decision regarding Rajasthan," he added.

A major reshuffle is on the cards in Rajasthan in the next few days and various modalities are being worked out by adopting the "one man, one post" formula while considering appointments in the cabinet, according to sources.

Pilot for long has been demanding that Cabinet expansion should happen and appointments to boards and corporations in the state be made soon. He has been asserting that Congress workers and leaders working closely with him for the party should be given their dues.

Pilot and the MLAs supporting him had revolted against Gehlot last year over his style of functioning, after which Pilot was removed from the posts of the state party chief and the Rajasthan deputy chief minister.

