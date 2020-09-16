Russia's COVID-19 vaccine developer RDIF ropes in Dr Reddy's lab to sell 100 million doses of Sputnik V in India

Russian Covid 19 vaccine developer Russian Direct Invesment Fund (RDIF) has roped in India's Dr. Reddy’s lab for clinical trials and supply of 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to India.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that clinical trials of the vaccine in India are expected to follow and will be done jointly with the firm. However, the trials and supply deal will depend on domestic regulatory approval.

The Russian government had reached out to India seeking collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial here, sources said.

According to government sources, the matter was discussed by the national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 in its meeting held on August 22.

Russia has termed Sputnik-V as the first vaccine against coronavirus to be registered in the world. Phase 3 of the trial that involved at least 40,000 people began on August 26 and is yet to be completed.