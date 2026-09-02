Russia-Ukraine War: Telangana Migrant Worker Killed In Russian Missile Strike In Odesa

A 42-year-old migrant construction worker from Telangana was killed in a Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Odesa amid a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks across the war-torn country.

The deceased has been identified as Vavilala Sudarshan Goud, also reported as Vavila Sudershan or Sudarshan Goud, a resident of Husnabad village in Telangana’s Jagtial district.

Travelled to Ukraine Four Months Ago for Work

According to reports, Goud had travelled to Ukraine around four months ago on a company visa to work in the construction sector. He had previously worked in Dubai and was engaged in shuttering work in his native region before moving abroad for employment.

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He was reportedly staying in residential quarters in Odesa along with other workers when air-raid sirens sounded during the Russian attack.

Rushed Out After Air-Raid Sirens

Reports said Goud and another worker rushed out of their accommodation after the sirens warned of an incoming attack. While attempting to move to safety, Goud reportedly ran in one direction and was struck by the missile, dying instantly.

Another Telangana worker, identified in some reports as 35-year-old Ganesh Kalleda, was reported to have been injured, while other accounts said he escaped the attack safely. Details about his condition could not be independently reconciled from the varying reports.

Russian Strikes Kill At Least 12 Across Ukraine

The attack on Odesa was part of a wider Russian barrage involving missiles and drones across Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 12 people were killed in the latest wave of attacks.

Several areas, including Kyiv and other parts of the country, were hit, with residential buildings and civilian infrastructure also reported to have suffered damage.

The latest strikes come as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to put civilians and foreign workers at risk, with attacks frequently disrupting daily life and threatening people living and working in affected regions.

Indian Embassy Assures Assistance to Family

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine confirmed Goud’s death and said it would extend all possible assistance to his family.

The embassy is also expected to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains to India, allowing his family to bring him back to Telangana for the final rites.

MLA Visits Bereaved Family

Following the news of his death, Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar visited Goud’s bereaved family and offered his condolences.

The MLA assured the family of support and said efforts would be made to assist them during the difficult period.

Goud’s death has once again highlighted the risks faced by Indian migrant workers who travel abroad for employment, particularly when work opportunities take them to countries affected by armed conflicts.

For his family in Telangana, the journey that began with hopes of earning a livelihood abroad has ended in tragedy, with efforts now focused on bringing his mortal remains home.