Bihar Migrant Worker Killed After J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary’s Convoy Hits Him In Jammu

Jammu: Bihar Migrant Worker Killed After Being Hit By SUV In J&K Deputy CM’s Convoy | Representational Image

Jammu: A 55-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was killed after being hit by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio that was part of the escort convoy of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, according to media reports.

The accident took place around 9:05 pm on Saturday, August 8, in the Gangyal industrial area on the outskirts of Jammu, while the convoy was returning after dropping the Deputy Chief Minister at his residence.

Victim Hit While Crossing Road

The victim has been identified in reports as Bharat Kaper, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar. He was reportedly working at a local shop in the area when the accident occurred.

According to NDTV, the man was crossing the road when the Scorpio, travelling as part of the Deputy CM’s convoy, struck him.

The impact left him critically injured.

Driver Stops, Victim Rushed To Hospital

The Scorpio driver reportedly stopped immediately after the accident. With assistance from people present at the spot and convoy staff and security personnel, the injured man was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu.

However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Reports have identified the vehicle involved as a Mahindra Scorpio, with one report citing its registration number as JK01AD-2158.

Police Launch Probe

Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Investigators are expected to examine the vehicle, statements from eyewitnesses and other available evidence to determine how the collision occurred.

The incident has also raised concerns over the speed of VIP convoys and road safety, particularly on busy stretches of urban roads during night hours.

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Deputy CM Yet To Comment

The accident occurred after the convoy had dropped Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary at his residence, according to reports.

As of the latest available reports, there has been no public statement from the Deputy Chief Minister regarding the incident.

The investigation is underway and further details are expected to emerge as police establish the exact sequence of events.