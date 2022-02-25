Russia-Ukraine War: MEA sends teams to western Ukraine, neighbouring border regions to assist evacuation of Indian nationals

In addition to the Control Rooms in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi and the Embassy of India in Kyiv, the presence of MEA Teams have been expanded in western Ukraine and its neighbouring border regions to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, ANI quoted government sources.

With Ukraine closing its airspace, the Ministry of External Affairs is sending teams “to the land borders… in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania” to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in the country.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also said Indian Air Force aircraft are ready, in case they need to be pressed into service for evacuation.

With the Ukrainian airspace closed, India on Thursday said it was sending government teams for the land borders of Ukraine to help evacuate 16,000 Indians still stuck in the country.

Around 4,000 Indians have already been evacuated from Ukraine.

Reportedly, the Ministry of External Affairs had last week set up a control room in New Delhi to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation over its tensions with Russia. The Indian embassy in Ukraine had also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.

Helpline numbers +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797 have been issued for contact so that those who need help can contact on it.

For stranded Indians in Ukraine, the contact can be made on these given numbers: +38 0997300428, +38 0997300483, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046170.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:41 PM IST