Russia-Ukraine war: MEA teams being sent to land borders with Ukraine to assist in evacuation of Indian nationals; check details here

As tensions rise amid Russian invasion over Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs have deployed teams to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from the European nation.
The MEA teams are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania.
Following are the details of the teams:
Hungary: Team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine
i. Mr. S. Ramji,
Mobile: +36305199944
Whatsapp: +917395983990
ii. Mr. Ankur
Mobile & Whatsapp: +36308644597
iii. Mr. Mohit Nagpal,
Mobile: +36302286566
Whatsapp: +918950493059
Poland: Team on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine
i. Mr. Pankaj Garg
Mobile: +48660460814 / +48606700105
Slovak Republic: Team on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine
i. Mr. Manoj Kumar
Mobile: +421908025212
ii. Ms. Ivan Kozinka
Mobile: +421908458724
Romania: Team on its way to Suceava land border with Ukraine
i. Mr. Gaushul Ansari
Mobile: +40731347728
ii. Mr. Uddeshya Priyadarshi
Mobile: +40724382287
iii. Ms. Andra Harionov
Mobile: +40763528454
iv. Mr. Marius Sima
Mobile: +40722220823
Indian nationals in Ukraine near the above border points can contact the above teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)