Russia-Ukraine war: MEA teams being sent to land borders with Ukraine to assist in evacuation of Indian nationals; check details here

As tensions rise amid Russian invasion over Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs have deployed teams to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from the European nation.

The MEA teams are being sent to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania.

Following are the details of the teams:

Hungary: Team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine

i. Mr. S. Ramji,

Mobile: +36305199944

Whatsapp: +917395983990

ii. Mr. Ankur

Mobile & Whatsapp: +36308644597

iii. Mr. Mohit Nagpal,

Mobile: +36302286566

Whatsapp: +918950493059

Poland: Team on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine

i. Mr. Pankaj Garg

Mobile: +48660460814 / +48606700105

Slovak Republic: Team on its way to Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine

i. Mr. Manoj Kumar

Mobile: +421908025212

ii. Ms. Ivan Kozinka

Mobile: +421908458724

Romania: Team on its way to Suceava land border with Ukraine

i. Mr. Gaushul Ansari

Mobile: +40731347728

ii. Mr. Uddeshya Priyadarshi

Mobile: +40724382287

iii. Ms. Andra Harionov

Mobile: +40763528454

iv. Mr. Marius Sima

Mobile: +40722220823

Indian nationals in Ukraine near the above border points can contact the above teams in case they wish to depart Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:08 PM IST