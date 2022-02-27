Russia-Ukraine war: Govt sets up dedicated Twitter handle for Operation Ganga to assist in evacuation of Indians

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are rising with each passing day, as war-like circumstances have engulfed both countries. Amid this, Ukraine has been declared as a no-fly zone by the authorities for the safety and security of the nations.

A number of students and citizens from India have migrated to Ukraine over the years to pursue medical studies, among other courses. After these Indian nationals were left stranded in Ukraine, the Indian government is conducting an evacuation mission in the country.

To help the Indian citizens come back to the country, the government of India has started a special evacuation mission named Operation Ganga.

A day after naming the evacuation mission, today the government announced a dedicated account of Twitter.

Through Operation Ganga, the government is helping stranded Indian nationals come back to India from Ukraine through special flights organized by Air India. Since Ukraine is currently a no-fly zone, citizens and students are being evacuated to nearby countries, after which they are being flown to India.

Meanwhile, as many as 688 Indian nationals returned here on Sunday from strife-torn Ukraine on board three Air India evacuation flights from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that approximately 13,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine as of now, and the government is making efforts to bring them back as soon as possible.

Following the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, India has brought back a total of 907 stranded citizens from that country since Saturday when the first evacuation flight from Bucharest with 219 people on board landed in Mumbai.

The second flight (AI1942) departed from Bucharest with 250 Indian citizens and landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 AM on Sunday, officials said.

With 240 Indian nationals on board, the third evacuation flight from Budapest landed at the Delhi airport around 9.20 AM on Sunday, followed by another Tata Group-run carrier's flight from Bucharest with 198 Indian nationals at 5.35 PM.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:48 PM IST