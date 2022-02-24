Russia-Ukraine crisis: More than 50 children of Chhattisgarh trapped in Ukraine

After the Russia started bombing over the major strategic locations of Ukraine, all the flights were reported cancelled. The cancellation of flights has created a wave of panic among the parents of Chhattisgarh whose children were studying in the various educational institutions of the country dragged into war.

As per information received more than 50 children of Chhattisgarh state were reported trapped into Ukraine. Several students who were continuously making attempts to return back to India, gathered close to the airport were reported, driven by the continuously deteriorating situation. Some of them who succeeded in establishing contact with their parents in Chhattisgarh were reported to be highly frightened, narrating horrific tales of worsening the situation and highly worried about their safety and future.

However, to help the worried parents and trapped students, Chhattisgarh government appointed a Nodal officer Ganesh Mishra and started a helpline (01146156000, 9997060999) . But parents complained, they are not getting proper support in rescuing their trapped children from the war-torn country.

Nodal officer Ganesh Mishra while speaking to FPJ said, I cannot figure out what is the exact number of children trapped in Ukraine but till the time we have received more than 70 calls from parents.

The officer said, the matter is international affairs, so the state cannot intervene directly, but we are continuously in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs.

We are hopeful that the situation will change and that we will be able to successfully rescue them, he said.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:05 PM IST