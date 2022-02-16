Russia-Ukraine crisis: MEA sets up Control Room to provide assistance after students from Indore stranded; check helpline numbers here

As students from Madhya Pradesh's Indore are stuck in Ukraine amid the threat of Russian invasion, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that a control room has been set up to provide information and assistance. The ministry has set provided three helpline numbers to contact, one fax number and an email id for assistance.

The ministry of External Ministers on its official Twitter handle shared the details as below:

In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a Control Room has been set up at @MEAIndia to provide information and assistance:

Phone: 1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

Fax: +91-11-23088124

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

In addition, Indian embassey in Ukraine has also set up a 24*7 Emergency Helpline:

Phone:

+380 997300428

+380 997300483

Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Atleast 25 students are stuck in Ukraine and their family members have urged the Centre to help them bring home safely at the earliest amid the threat of Russian invasion.

"In the last two-three days, about 25 people from Indore have contacted me and informed me that their children are stranded in Ukraine. These students want to return to their homes at the earliest due to the threat of Russian invasion," Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani told PTI on Wednesday.

Lalwani said that he is trying to help these students through the Ministry of External Affairs and wrote a letter in this regard to EAM S Jaishankar.

Notably, India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation. In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the government is exploring the possibility of increasing the number of flights between India and Ukraine to facilitate the return of Indians.

The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has positioned around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine and withdrew some of its forces from the border on Tuesday.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:42 PM IST