Rural Rajasthan Meat Shops To Require Panchayat NOC And Veterinary Health Certificates To Curb Illegal Trade

Rajasthan Mandates Licences, Veterinary Certificates For Meat Shops In Villages To Curb Illegal Trade | ANI

Jaipur: Meat shops in villages will now be licensed in Rajasthan, similar to those in cities. A veterinary health certificate will now be required for slaughtering animals in the villages.

This was announced by the minister of Panchayat Raj, Madan Dilawar, in the legislative assembly. Dilawar said that a Panchayat No Objection Certificate (NOC) will now be required for operating a meat shop in the concerned village. Dilawar instructed officials that meat shops should not operate in violation of regulations anywhere in rural Rajasthan.

“Regulations will now apply to meat shops in villages, similar to those in cities. Rules are already three for meat shops, requiring a food license. A veterinary health certificate will be required for slaughtering animals,” said the minister, adding that the health certificate will also include a photograph of the animal so that 10 animals cannot be slaughtered using a single animal's health certificate.

Read Also BJP Nominates Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Vinod Tawde For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra

Also Watch:

The minister said that licensing meat shops will help curb illegal trade and will increase the revenue of the Panchayats.