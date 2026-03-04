 Rural Rajasthan Meat Shops To Require Panchayat NOC And Veterinary Health Certificates To Curb Illegal Trade
Rajasthan will license meat shops in villages, making rules similar to cities. Panchayat NOC and veterinary health certificates will be mandatory for slaughtering animals. The certificate will include the animal’s photograph to prevent misuse. The move aims to curb illegal trade and boost Panchayat revenue.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Jaipur: Meat shops in villages will now be licensed in Rajasthan, similar to those in cities. A veterinary health certificate will now be required for slaughtering animals in the villages.

This was announced by the minister of Panchayat Raj, Madan Dilawar, in the legislative assembly. Dilawar said that a Panchayat No Objection Certificate (NOC) will now be required for operating a meat shop in the concerned village. Dilawar instructed officials that meat shops should not operate in violation of regulations anywhere in rural Rajasthan.

“Regulations will now apply to meat shops in villages, similar to those in cities. Rules are already three for meat shops, requiring a food license. A veterinary health certificate will be required for slaughtering animals,” said the minister, adding that the health certificate will also include a photograph of the animal so that 10 animals cannot be slaughtered using a single animal's health certificate.

The minister said that licensing meat shops will help curb illegal trade and will increase the revenue of the Panchayats.

