 Rupees '10 Lakh' Per Visa: Police Bust Fake Visa Racket In Delhi's Tilak Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRupees '10 Lakh' Per Visa: Police Bust Fake Visa Racket In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Rupees '10 Lakh' Per Visa: Police Bust Fake Visa Racket In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

The fake visa racket was operating for last five years. Delhi Police officials associated with Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport busted the racket which reportedly sold fake visas for lakhs of rupees.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Delhi Police officials associated with Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have busted a fake visa racket. Deputy Commissioner of Police at IGI airport Usha Rangnani release the information from the official police handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The individuals making fake visas were operating from Tilak Nagar in western part of Delhi.

The police arrested six individuals. Fake passport along with fake visas were recovered from them. Equipments for making fake visas have also been seized.

"Counterfeit Visa Factory busted in Tilak Nagar. Six agents arrested. Fourteen Nepalese and two Indian passports affixed with fake Schengen visas recovered. Equipment used for producing fake visas seized, including stamps and watermark materials," said DCPIGI from the official police handle on X.

NDTV reported that this racket was operating for last five years and made 30 to 60 fake visas every day, each of which would be sold for 8-10 lakh rupees.

FPJ Shorts
Railway Board Silent On Viral Video Of Vande Bharat Train Glass Being Broken
Railway Board Silent On Viral Video Of Vande Bharat Train Glass Being Broken
UP Govt Prepares Master Trainers To Improve Staff Conduct In Government Hospitals Following Kolkata Incident
UP Govt Prepares Master Trainers To Improve Staff Conduct In Government Hospitals Following Kolkata Incident
'We Will Play To Win Both Matches': Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Ahead Of 2-Test Series Against India
'We Will Play To Win Both Matches': Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Ahead Of 2-Test Series Against India
Konkan Railway Opens Recruitment for 190 Vacancies Starting September 16, Apply Here
Konkan Railway Opens Recruitment for 190 Vacancies Starting September 16, Apply Here
Read Also
Video: Arvind Kejriwal To Step Down As CM On PM Modi's Birthday (Sept 17), Says 'Hold Delhi Polls...
article-image

This is not the first time the police have busted a fake visa racket in Delhi. Earlier, a Nepali national was arrested from his hideout in the city. It has been reported in media that that the man lured gullible individuals promising them easy money and better livelihood in foreign countries. Sunil Thapa, the accused, was arrested after he arranged for a fake Hong Kong visa on an Indian passport for a Nepalese woman.

"One female passenger, Sabina Gurung, holding an Indian passport, arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, from Hong Kong on August 5, 2024," an official from the IGI airport told news agency ANI earlier.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Railway Board Silent On Viral Video Of Vande Bharat Train Glass Being Broken

Railway Board Silent On Viral Video Of Vande Bharat Train Glass Being Broken

UP Govt Prepares Master Trainers To Improve Staff Conduct In Government Hospitals Following Kolkata...

UP Govt Prepares Master Trainers To Improve Staff Conduct In Government Hospitals Following Kolkata...

Varanasi: Congress Woman Leader, Supporters Reach Man's House, Thrash Him Alleging He Gave Rape...

Varanasi: Congress Woman Leader, Supporters Reach Man's House, Thrash Him Alleging He Gave Rape...

Rupees '10 Lakh' Per Visa: Police Bust Fake Visa Racket In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Rupees '10 Lakh' Per Visa: Police Bust Fake Visa Racket In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Outside Shoe Factory On Lawrence Road In Delhi

VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Outside Shoe Factory On Lawrence Road In Delhi