Rupees '10 Lakh' Per Visa: Police Bust Fake Visa Racket In Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Delhi Police officials associated with Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have busted a fake visa racket. Deputy Commissioner of Police at IGI airport Usha Rangnani release the information from the official police handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The individuals making fake visas were operating from Tilak Nagar in western part of Delhi.

The police arrested six individuals. Fake passport along with fake visas were recovered from them. Equipments for making fake visas have also been seized.

"Counterfeit Visa Factory busted in Tilak Nagar. Six agents arrested. Fourteen Nepalese and two Indian passports affixed with fake Schengen visas recovered. Equipment used for producing fake visas seized, including stamps and watermark materials," said DCPIGI from the official police handle on X.

NDTV reported that this racket was operating for last five years and made 30 to 60 fake visas every day, each of which would be sold for 8-10 lakh rupees.

This is not the first time the police have busted a fake visa racket in Delhi. Earlier, a Nepali national was arrested from his hideout in the city. It has been reported in media that that the man lured gullible individuals promising them easy money and better livelihood in foreign countries. Sunil Thapa, the accused, was arrested after he arranged for a fake Hong Kong visa on an Indian passport for a Nepalese woman.

"One female passenger, Sabina Gurung, holding an Indian passport, arrived at IGI Airport, Delhi, from Hong Kong on August 5, 2024," an official from the IGI airport told news agency ANI earlier.