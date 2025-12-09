'Rules Should Improve System, But Not To Harass People': PM Modi Amid IndiGo Crisis

PM Modi | X

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 9) stressed on the need to make sure that rules framed by the government should not bring hardships for the citizens of the country. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing media, shared details of the Prime Minister's interaction with the NDA MPs.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that citizens of India should not face any hardship from the government rules. Rules and regulations are good, but they should improve the system, not harass the people," PM Modi said, as per Rijiju.

#WATCH | Delhi | At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says," All NDA leaders congratulated PM Modi for the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections. PM Modi guided all the NDA MPs to work for their respective constituencies. PM emphasised undertaking… pic.twitter.com/EHkVFzZTDI — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, the NDA MPs met ahead of crucial debate in electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha.

IndiGo’s operational crisis continued for an eighth straight day on Tuesday with more than 270 fresh flight cancellations reported across major airports in the country. The ongoing operation crisis in IndiGo prompted the government to move towards curtailing the airline’s winter schedule and reallocating routes to other operators.

According to airport data, over 200 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Tuesday alone. Bengaluru emerged as the worst-hit, accounting for 121 cancellations, followed by Hyderabad with 58 and Chennai with 41. Meanwhile, 31 flights have been cancelled at the Mumbai Airport.

What Civil Aviation Minister Had Said On The IndiGo Crisis:

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the government will curtail IndiGo's winter flight schedule and allocate them to other operators following the airline's recent large-scale operational disruptions.

"We will curtail IndiGo's routes. They are currently operating 2,200 flights. We will definitely curtail them," Naidu told Doordarshan news channel.

The minister also said that refunds worth Rs 745 crore have been given for 7,30,655 cancelled PNRs from December 1 to 8 (as of 5 pm).

Nadu also blamed blamed IndiGo's operational issues for the ongoing disruption in flight operations.

"The IndiGo crisis occurred due to problems in its crew rostering and internal planning systems. IndiGo was supposed to manage crew rosters through its day-to-day operations. We are ensuring that the FDTL is properly implemented, and there has been no compromise on that front. For a full month, we have been closely monitoring the situation.," the minister had said in the Rajya Sabha.