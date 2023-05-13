Ruckus erupts at Kolkata Airport as drunken passenger refuses to pay alcohol bill | Representative Image: Kolkata airport

Kolkata: A commotion unfolded at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, also known as Dum Dum airport in Kolkata, when a drunken passenger traveling from Kolkata to Mumbai refused to settle his alcohol bill.

The individual, identified as Pratul Ghosh, was scheduled to board an Indigo flight to Mumbai on Friday night.

CISF personnel deployed at the airport intervene

Before the boarding process commenced, Ghosh visited a bar located within the airport premises and consumed alcohol worth approximately Rs 4000.

Upon receiving the bill from the bar authorities, Ghosh declined to pay and attempted to leave the premises without settling the payment. As a scuffle broke out between Ghosh and the bar authorities, CISF personnel deployed at the airport intervened and insisted that Ghosh fulfill his payment obligation.

In an effort to evade payment, Ghosh claimed that he had misplaced all the contacts of his friends and relatives who could have made the payment on his behalf, as he neither possessed cash nor a card for payment.

Subsequently, Ghosh was initially detained by the central force and later handed over to the Airport police.

This incident follows a similar occurrence on May 11 when an intoxicated female passenger faced a similar outcome after exhibiting disruptive behavior towards fellow passengers.