RTI Shocker: Over 3,900 Illegal Constructions Around Taj Mahal, Agra Fort & Fatehpur Sikri In 10 Years – Not A Single Penalty Or Conviction

Illegal constructions are rapidly mushrooming around 154 protected monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, raising serious concerns over heritage conservation. | File Pic

Agra: Illegal constructions are rapidly mushrooming around 154 protected monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, raising serious concerns over heritage conservation.

RTI exposes complete inaction by ASI

An RTI disclosure has revealed that no action has been taken by the Archaeological Survey of India against 3,913 illegal constructions identified in the past 10 years. Not a single penalty has been imposed and no violator has been convicted during this period. Officials have largely limited action to filing FIRs without any follow-up on the ground.

According to the information obtained under the Right to Information Act, illegal structures have proliferated from the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal to Asad Gali. The role of local authorities, including Tajganj police and the development authority, is also under scrutiny. More than 15 complaints of illegal construction have been reported in the past one month alone in this stretch.

Encroachments in prohibited zones

Encroachments continue unabated within the 200 metre prohibited zone of Agra Fort as well. In Fatehpur Sikri, illegal encroachment have been reported from Chaar Hissa to Hiran Minar within the restricted area. Over the past three months, more than 100 FIRs have been registered in connection with encroachments around the tombs of Akbar and Mariam, but the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

Heritage activist Akash Vashistha alleged that authorities are misleading both the Ministry of Culture and the public. He pointed out that RTI replies from September 2023 and April 2025 showed the exact same number of illegal constructions, indicating that fresh encroachments are not being recorded.

Violation of Supreme Court directives and AMASR Act

Despite strict directions from the Supreme Court of India and provisions under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, violations have continued unchecked. Amendments made in 2010-11 mandated the preparation of site plans and specific regulations for protected monuments, but these have not been implemented even after 15 years.

Taking note of the administrative lapses, the Allahabad High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the state government while hearing a public interest litigation and has sought an explanation.

ASI official’s defense

Officials, however, said enforcement powers lie with local authorities. Superintending archaeologist Smitha S Kumar said FIRs are being registered against violators and joint action is required from the police and administration. She added that efforts are being made to pursue cases effectively.

Experts warn that continued inaction could threaten the integrity of monuments of national importance and damage India’s global reputation in heritage conservation.