RSS suppressing freedom of other religions to turn country into ‘Hindu Rashtra': SGPC

NEW DELHI: In a serious development which may have far-reaching consequences, the Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) passed a resolution in Amritsar on Tuesday against the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS), condemning it for suppressing the freedom of other religions and minorities in an attempt to turn the country into a ‘Hindu Rashtra.’

This is for the first time that the SGPC’s general house meeting has passed a resolution against the RSS. Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had spoken against the Sangh many times, seeking a ban on it. SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and Akal Takht Jathedar were also present in the meeting.

The development comes seven months after the Akali Dal, which controls the SGPC, broke away from the BJP on the issue of the farm laws. In a resolution, the SGPC accused the RSS of threatening the minority communities by intervening in their affairs. “Such attempts were made by the Mughals in the 17th century which were resisted by the Sikh gurus,” the resolution read.

Every religion had contributed and made sacrifices for the freedom of the country and 80 per cent of them were Sikhs, the resolution pointed out. Cautioning the central government, the SGPC said it should rein in such elements and should ensure the religious freedom to all religions.

The resolution on RSS reads, "India is a multi-religious, multilingual and multi-ethnic country. Every religion has made a great contribution to its freedom, especially the Sikh community, which has made more than 80%sacrifices. But sadly, for a long time now, the religious freedom of other religions has been suppressed in the wake of the RSS’s move to make the country a Hindu Rashtra. Minorities are being targeted through direct and indirect intervention."