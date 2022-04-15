RSS should merge with BJP and become a political party: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Attacking the RSS, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has advised the saffron body to merge with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and officially become a political party. "RSS works to make BJP win by staying behind. Now they should come forward, merge with BJP and become a political party," said Gehlot to media in Udaipur on Friday.

Reacting to the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding Akhand Bharat, Gehlot said that these people talk about Hindus but today Hindus are also in trouble. Cases of untouchability are being reported even today in the country.

"Akhand Bharat will be made only when people of all castes and religions will become strong. RSS workers should go door to door and give a message of harmony and launch a campaign against untouchability and discrimination," said the chief minister.

Gehlot also appealed to prime minister Narendra Modi to address the nation and said that this kind of environment is not good for the country.

"In such a situation, the PM should address the nation and speak against those who are working to spread anarchy in the country. The conflict in the name of food, attire or religious traditions is not good for the country and development," said Gehlot.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:29 PM IST