Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot criticises 'bulldozer justice', says no one has right to demolish houses

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised questions on demolishing the houses of those accused of inciting riots in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. ‘Who gave you the right? Even the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister do not have the right to demolish someone's house without doing any investigation. There will be many innocents in them too, what would happen to them’ said Gehlot in a function of Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday.

Gehlot who has been accused by opposition of appeasement politics on Karauli violence said ‘on one hand it is being said that innocent people are being framed in Karauli, now should the Rajasthan government go to the homes of the people arrested in the Karauli case and run bulldozers only on the basis that they have been arrested ?

Gehlot said that no one has the right to break a house on the basis of the allegation only. This right is with the law only. The law should take its own course and one should work according to that only. ‘If there is no rule of law, then everyone will have to suffer one day or the other,’ said Gehlot

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:23 PM IST