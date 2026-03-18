RSS Reaches One Crore Homes In Bihar During Centenary Year

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: PTI

Patna: In its centenary year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has achieved a major milestone by reaching one crore homes in Bihar as part of its massive nationwide public outreach campaign.

It was revealed by Kshetra Karyavah of RSS’s North-East region (Bihar-Jharkhand), Mohan Singh, and Sanghchalak of South Bihar Prant, Rajkumar Sinha, in a press conference.

In a comprehensive door-to-door contact programme, the Sangh volunteers established communication and contact by distributing Sangh literature and leaflets to 84 lakh houses. So far, 10,41,324 people have attended the Hindu conferences organised to mark the centenary year.

The programme of the Hindu conference is still going on. The number of “Dainik Shakhas” increased to 2575 from 2308 in the last one year in north and south Bihar. Similarly, the number of “Saptahik Milan” (weekly meeting) increased from 850 to 1076 and that of “Sangh Mandali” to 356 from 272 during the period in the state.

Giving details of upcoming programmes, RSS leaders stated that youth programmes would be organised on a large scale to connect youth with the national ideology. A comprehensive campaign will also be organised to accelerate Sangh work and connect with the people from different age groups directly. This will include establishing separate Shakhas for the youth, children, and adults in more locations as an action plan is also being developed for this purpose.