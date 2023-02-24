RSS leader Krishna Gopal says India can help 'troubled' Pakistan if it asks with 'pure heart'

RSS leader Krishna Gopal | ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal raised concerns on the trend of alarming changes in India’s demographics and the parameters of census would help in formulating the policies for the future. He spoke on a variety of issues including Pakistan, Akhand Bharat, the Uniform Civil Code and census at the ABP Ideas of India summit.

Krishna Gopal insisted that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was in the will of the constitution makers and that UCC was discussed in the debates when Constitution was being prepared, adding that the makers of the Indian Constitution wanted to incorporate it but left it as a future aspect to be implemented later. "It's been 72 years. It is not the opinion of RSS. It was in the will of the Constitution makers and in several decisions of the top court and should be implemented” said the RSS veteran Krishna Gopal.

He said that even the top court had several times asked the Centre to ponder and formulate the policy relating to Uniform Civil Code and if consensus is not possible as of now on every part of the issue, at least those which are agreed upon should be implemented.

Speaking about the economic instability and food scarcity in Pakistan, Krishna Gopal said that India can supply wheat if the neighbouring nation asks. He said that India has a surplus of wheat production and has helped many countries in the past but for that Pakistan has to change its attitude of enmity towards India.

“Pakistan is in trouble and if it asks with a pure heart, we will help them. It has been in our Sanatan Dharm for ages,” claimed Krishna Gopal citing examples of India’s aid to countries during the Pandemic. “India did help the world during the Covid crisis. We sent medicines, and vaccines so we can send wheat, India produces over a crore tons of wheat than is required and is in a surplus position. But for this. Pakistan will have to let down its attitude,” he said adding “Pakistan will have to leave training terrorists, planning attacks on India.”

On the Adani issue, the RSS leader said that the matter is already before the Supreme Court and was discussed in Parliament so it is not right for him to comment on it.