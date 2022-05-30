'RSS flag will become national flag one day, no doubt about it': Former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa reiterates his remark

Photo: ANI

Former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has once again reiterated his opinion and said that there is no doubt that the saffron flag will become the national flag someday.

"Respect for saffron didn't begin y'day or today, it has been respected for thousands of yrs. Saffron flag is a sign of sacrifice... RSS flag will become a national flag some day, there is no doubt," he said Monday.

"To bring out the sense of sacrifice, RSS does prayers by keeping the saffron flag in the front... The tricolour is the nation flag according to the Constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves," he added.

Eshwarappa was the former Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. He was sacked from his post over the case of abetment to the suicide of civil contractor Santosh K Patil who had alleged corruption by the minister.

Eshwarappa had previously in February this year courted controversy by saying that the saffron flag (Bhagwa) could replace the tricolour as the national flag in the future.

Speaking to media persons here, Eshwarappa said the saffron flag could indeed become the national flag in a hundred, two hundred or even five hundred years from now.

“Today in this country, we are discussing Hindutva and Hindu vichara (ideology). People used to laugh at one point when we said a Ram mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya. Aren’t we constructing it now? In the same way, sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don’t know,” Eshwarappa told reporters while responding to Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s allegation that anti-hijab protesters had replaced the tricolour with a saffron flag at a government college in Shivamogga district.

(with ANI inputs)