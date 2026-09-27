RSS Expands Organisational Footprint In West Bengal, Opens 2nd Kolkata Office After 37 Years

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat |

Kolkata: Amid the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s efforts to expand its organisational activities following the formation of a BJP government in West Bengal, the RSS has opened its second office in Kolkata. Alongside Keshav Bhavan in Maniktala, a five-storey building, Keshav Smriti Bhavan, has been constructed in New Town.

RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale attended the inauguration and house-entry ceremony of the new office on Saturday. The second office in eastern India has been established 37 years after the RSS set up its first office in Kolkata.

Explaining the significance of the new building, Hosabale said, “From Keshav Bhavan to Keshav Smriti Bhavan, this is part of the continuing process of awakening among Hindus and society. An office is not a place for staying. The Sangh’s pracharaks stay at the homes of karyakartas.”

The five-storey building has a conference hall, accommodation for senior functionaries, video-conferencing facilities and separate spaces for smaller meetings.