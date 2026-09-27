'Democracy Cannot Function Like This': Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions BJP Over Opposition Meeting Restrictions

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | X - PTI

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had questioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that why are they afraid of other political parties if they have people’s mandate.

Addressing a public gathering at Serampore in Hooghly district, Mamata slammed BJP for allegedly intimidating people.

“If you have genuinely won through the votes of the people, then why are you afraid to allow another political party to hold a meeting? Why are you saying another party cannot organise a meeting? Why can another party not speak to people? Democracy cannot function like this. No injustice continues forever, people will eventually speak against injustice, so keep that in mind. What are you doing? Why are you not allowing political parties to hold meetings? Why are people being prevented from leaving their homes? And why should permission for a political meeting depend on the wishes of those in power,” questioned the former Chief Minister.

Notably, there is an I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting at the national capital on September 30 where Mamata said that she will attend the meeting.

Slamming Election Commissioner of India, Mamata said that she was the first one to call Gyanesh Kumar ‘Vanish Kumar’ after several lakh names got deleted in SIR.

“It will not be enough to question only Gyanesh Kumar. Questions must also be asked about the role of others, including Seema Khanna, and everyone involved in these processes must answer for their actions. I have never seen this scale of propaganda and pressure,” stated Mamata.

The former West Bengal Chief Minister also alleged that those who are attending her meeting are being arrested by police.