25-Year-Old Premanand Maharaj Disciple Dies After Fall From 4th Floor Of Vrindavan Ashram, Probe Underway | X @CptoneP & File Pic

A 25-year-old disciple associated with spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of an ashram in Vrindavan’s Varah Ghat area on Friday morning. Police are investigating the incident as a suspected suicide, but the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Lodhi, also known as Rasik Dulari Sharan, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. He was among around 40 to 50 seekers staying at the Gau Kripa Kunj Ashram, where they were engaged in spiritual practices.

According to police, Lodhi jumped from the terrace of the four-storey ashram building at around 10.30 am. He landed on the road, about six feet from the building. Other seekers rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Lodhi had suffered serious injuries to his head and other parts of the body. His clothes were soaked in blood below the waist, and he was also bleeding from the mouth. Doctors found that his genital area had suffered severe injury, with reports stating that the private part had been severed.

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A forensic team was called to examine the ashram and collect evidence. Police are also examining the circumstances inside the deceased’s room and other evidence related to the case.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether Lodhi died by suicide. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including how the injuries occurred and whether any other person was involved. The post-mortem report and forensic findings are expected to help establish the exact cause and circumstances of death.

Dinesh Falhari Maharaj, a petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, expressed concern over the incident. He said Vrindavan attracts lakhs of saints and devotees from across the country for spiritual practice and described the incident as a serious matter of concern.