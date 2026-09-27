CJI Surya Kant Holds Open House With CNLU Students, Answers Questions On Police Action, Collegium And Law Fees | VIDEO

CJI Surya Kant interacts directly with law students during an open-house session at CNLU in Patna | PTI

Patna, September 26, 2026: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant held an open-house interaction with students of Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna, on Saturday, answering questions on police action against student protesters, transparency in the Collegium system, rising law school fees and challenges faced by first-generation lawyers.

The interaction at CNLU’s Ashoka Auditorium offered students an opportunity to directly question the Chief Justice on issues affecting both legal education and the profession. The university described it as “the first of its kind in Indian history when a sitting Chief Justice of India was engaged in a live, unfiltered interaction with law students”, Live Law reports.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, says, "Today, we are called to renew our duty toward the younger citizens of our Republic and the custodians of our future. When a child encounters intoxicating substances, education gets interrupted. Family… pic.twitter.com/Y52X3mXqMF — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

Students Put Tough Questions To CJI

Patna High Court Chief Justice and CNLU Chancellor Justice V Kameswar Rao and CNLU Vice-Chancellor Professor Faizan Mustafa were also present. The university’s Academic and Debating Committee and Legal Aid Cell organised the event.

According to CNLU, the interaction assumed significance in the light of the opposition the Chief Justice had faced from students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

“In an unprecedented move, Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, walked into a law school auditorium and took questions directly, openly, and without a script,” the university said.

CNLU said the students themselves had taken the initiative to invite the Chief Justice for a direct conversation. The open format made the interaction particularly significant, allowing students to raise difficult questions directly rather than limiting the event to prepared remarks.

VIDEO | Patna: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant delivers lecture on 'Childhood beyond drugs: Protection, care and reintegration' at Lok Bhavan. He says, "How fitting it is that we convene in the ancient city of Patliputra, the historic heart of Bihar. For centuries, Patliputra… pic.twitter.com/eRTntAp1gh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2026

Police Action Against Protesters Raised

During the interaction, a student questioned the Chief Justice about police action against peaceful student protesters.

Responding to the question, Chief Justice Surya Kant reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to protecting students’ fundamental right to hold peaceful protests.

The issue was among the more consequential questions raised during the interaction, bringing the discussion beyond legal education to the constitutional rights of students.

First-Generation Lawyers In Focus

Students also raised concerns about the difficulties faced by first-generation lawyers trying to establish themselves in the legal profession.

The Chief Justice referred to the order in Sarika Tyagi v Union of India, in which he had spoken about the need for a professional assistance corpus to financially support young lawyers during their initial years of practice.

The discussion highlighted a practical challenge for young advocates, particularly those who enter the profession without established legal networks or financial support.

Why Collegium Dissents Stay Private

A student questioned why dissenting views expressed during Collegium deliberations are recorded but not made public.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said disclosing such observations, even when they were well-intentioned, could put the individual being considered in an untenable position.

He also pointed to the possible impact that disclosure of negative observations could have on the dignity of the person concerned. His response placed the debate over Collegium transparency alongside concerns about protecting individuals considered for judicial appointments.

Students Flag Rising Law School Fees

Rising tuition fees and inadequate scholarships also came up during the interaction. According to the CNLU release, the Chief Justice indicated that the issue would be addressed.

The concern is important for legal education because the cost of studying law and the availability of financial assistance can influence who is able to enter the profession.

CNLU Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa proposed restructuring the five-year law course so that its final year could include a mandatory court apprenticeship. He also proposed removing the separate one-year practice requirement for judicial service examinations.

Court Experience Could Enter Classroom

Chief Justice Surya Kant responded positively to Mustafa’s proposal, saying it could lead to greater integration of court experience with legal education.

According to the university, the proposal would not reduce the overall duration of the law course. Instead, it would seek to build litigation experience into legal education itself.

Justice V Kameswar Rao also spoke about judicial clerkships. According to the university release, he supported making High Court clerkships more competitive and financially attractive.

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Justice Rao also suggested that remuneration for judicial clerks at the Patna High Court should be competitive with opportunities available in corporate law.

The interaction ultimately covered concerns extending from constitutional rights and judicial transparency to affordability, professional opportunities and practical legal training, giving students a platform to put questions on the legal profession directly before the country’s Chief Justice.

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