 RSS Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before Bhiwandi Court On February 21
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a Bhiwandi court on February 21 in connection with a criminal defamation case filed by an RSS functionary over his alleged 2014 remarks. The hearing is procedural, involving submission of a new surety following the death of his earlier guarantor.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X

Bhiwandi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before a local court in Bhiwandi on Saturday February 21 in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by an RSS functionary.

The development has drawn political attention, particularly in the backdrop of evolving alliances in Maharashtra.

The case dates back to the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign when Gandhi addressing a public rally in Sonale village of Bhiwandi taluka allegedly stated that the RSS was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Following the speech, RSS office-bearer Rajesh Kunte filed a private complaint before the Bhiwandi court under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code accusing Gandhi of defaming the organisation.

Advocate Narayan Iyer, representing Gandhi in the matter confirmed his client’s appearance and said the hearing is primarily procedural.

Gandhi is required to be present as a new surety will be submitted before the court following the demise of his earlier surety, former Union Minister Shivraj Patil.

Iyer further clarified that the chief examination and cross-examination of complainant Rajesh Kunte have already been completed.

The examination-in-chief of the investigating officer in the case has also been recorded, and the matter is now at an advanced stage of trial.

The case has once again sparked political debate in Bhiwandi, especially given the shifting local political landscape.

Observers note the irony of Gandhi’s visit to the city amid discussions of political alignments involving parties ideologically opposed to the RSS. With the high-profile appearance expected to draw party workers and supporters, all eyes will be on the Congress unit in Bhiwandi and the political messaging surrounding Gandhi’s court visit.

