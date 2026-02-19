Rajasthan Police Act After Man Threatens To Shoot Rahul Gandhi |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police have detained a youth from Kota who allegedly threatened to shoot leader of oppression in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi. The action was taken on viral video.

Kota SP Tejaswini Gautam said, “Police received a video in which a young man named Raj Amera, a resident of Prem Nagar in the Udyog Nagar police station area of Kota, was threatening to shoot Congress MPs and Rahul Gandhi. Acting swiftly based on the video, police detained the youth and interrogation is going on.”

While Raja Amera said to the media he is not aware of any video. Opposition parties are using fake IDs to manipulate this. "I am associated with Sanatan Dharma. I want to make the country a Hindu nation,"said Amera.

Amera is reported to be a Karni Sena activist and in the viral video referring to an incident that occurred in Loksabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber in the Parliament. Raj Amera can be heard stating, “The insolence shown by 25 opposition MPs against Om Birla will not be tolerated. Rahul Gandhi is responsible for all this. I warn that if such an incident occurs again, we will vandalize the homes of those 25 MPs, and Rahul Gandhi, listen, we will enter your house and shoot you. The administration will be responsible for this. I demand that action be taken against those 25 MPs.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kota city president Rakesh Jain has denied any connection to the person seen in the viral video. He said that the BJP is a disciplined party that works with the commitment to nation-building. Such language and conduct are against the BJP's ideology and moral values. The administration should take strict action against such elements. This will not be tolerated.

While Kota Congress city president Rakhi Gautam alleged that this incident reflects the divide-and-rule politics and petty mentality of BJP workers. This will not be tolerated, and a report will be filed demanding strict action against the accused.