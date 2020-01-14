RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to open centre providing dialysis at Rs 500

Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Trust Vice President Sukhraj told IANS: "With the inspiration of the Sangh, the Jain society has opened this dialysis centre. In comparison to charges for dialysis in hospitals like Max and Apollo (Rs 5,500), it's just Rs 500 here.

Poor patients will get dialysis at a lower rate. There will also be a meditation centre so that the health of patients can also be improved through meditation and yoga practice."

The RSS volunteers are running more than one and a half lakh service projects across the country, and the list of services is gradually increasing.

RSS sources say that in view of the increasing cost of medical treatment, the Sangh is motivating its volunteers to provide cheaper treatment to the poor.

The Trust has a total of 24 trustees, who have worked hard in the last two years to set up this centre.

The centre is equipped with all the modern machines and facilities. The centre will also provide the patients with facilities for yoga, chanting and meditation.

The specialists will be helping the patients and latest technology will be used so that patients are cured and do not need dialysis later.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi 'sanghchalak' Kulbhushan Ahuja, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari would be present among others at the inauguration ceremony to be held at Jasola from 4 p.m.