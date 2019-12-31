Rs102 lakh crore infra in pipeline

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the last day of the year, unwrapped a ‘gift’ announcement of Rs 102 Lakh crore investment in infra projects in the next 5 years.

This is expected to lift the low morale of the economy and help the nation secure the GDP target of US $ 5 trillion by 2024-25.

Sitharaman explained that the government has laid out a detailed plan for this purpose, taking a cue from PM Modi’s I-Day speech when he pushed for Rs 100 lakh crore infra investment over the next 5 years.

Out of the total capital expenditure of Rs. 102 lakh crore, projects worth Rs 42.7 lakh crore (42%) are under implementation while projects worth Rs 32.7 lakh crore (32%) are in the stage of conceptualization, and the rest are under development.

The finance minister said that Rs 2.5 lakh crore port and airport projects, Rs 3.2 lakh crore digital infra projects, Rs 16 lakh crore irrigation, and rural, agri and food processing projects have been identified. Over Rs 16 lakh crore infra projects, including mobility projects, have also been added to the pipeline.

The finance ministry has further informed that the private sector will share 22-25 per cent of the investment. The Centre and the states will bear the rest of the burden equally.

Nearly Rs 20 lakh crore road and nearly Rs 14 lakh crore railway projects have also been lined up.