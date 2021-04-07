Rs 5457 crore and counting: Donations for Ayodhya Ram Temple garners massive response; final figure expected to be higher

The bank accounts of Lord Ram Lala in Ayodhya continue to swell. A whopping Rs 5457 crore have so far been deposited into the vaults of three bank accounts for the Lord while the donations collected during 44-day Nidhi Samarpan Ahbiyan are still being counted.

Releasing the latest figure of donations collected, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that so far they have tabulated Rs 5457.94 crores which have been deposited in State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Banks.

“Tabulation work was still on as many cheques are yet to be cleared and the amounts deposited in banks. Moreover, people who were left in the drive are still donating through digital mediums. The audit is still on and the final figure will go higher,” said Rai.

For transparency during the donation collection drive and audit purposes, Dhanusha Software owner Swami Satyanarayan Murthy had developed a foolproof software, so that not even a single paisa remains unaccounted for.

The Trust General Secretary claimed that they have so far calculated to have received a donation of Rs 2253.97 crore through coupons and Rs 2753,97 crore by digital donations. An amount of Rs 450 crores collected through different sources was in the three bank accounts.

The Trust had launched the Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan on January 15 which ended on February 27. Devotees across the country were given the option to make donations through digital medium, cheques or coupons. The Trust had issued coupons in the denominations of Rs 10, 100 and Rs 1000 for the convenience of Ram Bhakts.

It had received Rs 225.46 crores through Rs 1000 coupon, Rs 372.48 crores from Rs 100 coupons and Rs 30.99 crores from Rs 10 coupons. An amount of rs 1625.04 crores were collected from door to door campaign cash donations by issuing receipts.

About 74 Ram Bhakts donated Rs 1 crore or more, 127 more than 50 lakhs, 123 between Rs 25 to 50 lakhs and 950 between Rs 10 lakh and 25 lakhs, 1428 between Rs 5 to 10 lakhs and 31,663 Ram Bhakts donated between Rs 1 and 5 lakhs for the construction of grand Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya.

Though the Trust had already collected nearly four times of the total temple complex cost of Rs 1500 crores, it is under tremendous pressure from Ram Bhakts living abroad to launch a Global Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan for allowing them to make donations for the construction of Ram Lala temple.