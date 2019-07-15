Rs 3.6 lakh looted from Canara Bank in Ranchi, robber arrested

Three armed criminals looted Rs 3.6 lakh from a Canara Bank branch here on Monday but bank staff managed to catch one of the robbers as they fled, police said.

The three criminals entered the bank branch at S.N. Ganguly Road, and took the money from the cash counter at gun point before escaping. However, one of the three entered a tailor's shop where pursuing bank staff caught him and handed him over to police. Police are interrogating the arrested man to find out the identity and location of the other two criminals.