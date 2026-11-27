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After remaining the BJP's key criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its common man-friendly image, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's erstwhile official residence was opened for a media tour on Friday.

Dubbed the 'Sheesh Mahal', the Kejriwal's former Flagstaff Road bungalow was used as ammunition by the BJP ahead of the Delhi Assembly election last year.

Powder Room, Chandelier, Temple Worth Lakhs

On the tour given to the media, various articles in the house bore plaques with their prices on them. Among them was a powder room worth Rs 5.8 lakh, a 'baithak' costing Rs 41 lakh, and a lobby area valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh. A kitchen dumbwaiter was listed to cost Rs 7 lakh, and a Rs 30-lakh TV unit, a Rs 11.56-lakh chandelier, a Rs 6.71-lakh 'mandir', and a Rs 5.47-lakh two-seater sofa were also seen in the lavish bungalow.

From curtains costing nearly Rs 5.7 lakh to side tables priced at Rs 10 lakh, chairs worth Rs 5.58 lakh to a centre table valued at Rs 6.79 lakh and curtains estimated at Rs 5.69 lakh, the tour showed the prices of several luxurious items in the residence.

VIDEO | Delhi: Inside visuals from former chief minister's residence.The Delhi government opened former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's former residence for the public.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/JamM2ESsCu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026

The bungalow has has eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, a jacuzzi bath, spa, five OLED TVs, and other amenities.

Bookings, Cost Of Tour

Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Thursday that a ticketing system will be set up for reservation of visits for the public by this week. The ticket price is likely to be around Rs 20 and for senior citizens and college students, the entry would be free, according to PTI.

'Sheesh Mahal' Pitch Renewed Ahead Of Punjab Polls

The BJP had accused Kejriwal of incurring inordinate expenses on the bungalow, which stood at odds with the party and its leader's carefully cultivated narrative of austerity. Then BJP leader Verma defeated Kejriwal in the 2025 Assembly elections in the New Delhi constituency, a seat the AAP leader held since 2013.

The renewal of the 'Sheesh Mahal' pitch comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly election next year, where the AAP looks to retain power while facing off with the newly-formed BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal combine.

Kejriwal lived in the bungalow with his family from 2015 until October 2024, when he vacated it after stepping down as chief minister.

"We will show the biggest example of corruption to people, that how one person who said he will not even use a government vehicle, had built the lavish residence for himself by demolishing several other houses," Verma said. He said the Rs 58 crore renovation was carried out even as deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic continued to climb.

CAG Report Back In Focus

Later, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year placed at a total expenditure of Rs 33.66 crore (about 342 per cent higher than the initial estimate) on the renovation of the bungalow as opposed to the earlier proposed Rs 8 crore. The report flagged that Rs 18.88 crore was spent on ornamental, antique and other superior items. Luxury additions reportedly included Vietnam marble, multi-crore curtains and remote-controlled smart lighting. Apart from cost escalation, the red flags included procedural lapses and an increase in built-up area.

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