RRB NTPC Exam 2020: Admit Card to be out soon on rrbcdg.gov.in; click here to know about self-declaration, signature

The admit card for RRB NTPC is expected to be released soon. The exam is slated to be held from December 28 till March 2021.

Normally, the admit cards are released 10 days before the commencement of the RRB NTPC exams. So, the admit cards are expected to be out this week.

The RRBs have already released the details for the exam which is being held for the selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts. The exam is slated to begin on December 15.

Candidates won’t be permitted to appear for the RRB NTPC exam if they don’t have a hard copy of their admit cards with them.

Candidates will need to write a self-declaration paragraph after downloading the admit cards. A blank space will also be provided for the same on the admit cards.

“Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam,” read the official exam notice by RRBs.

“Signatures of the candidates on all documents should be identical in all stages of the recruitment process and must be in running hand and not in block/capital or disjointed letters. Signatures in a different style at the time of CBT, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical examination etc. may result in cancellation of candidature,” added the official exam notice by RRBs.