Royal Bengal tigress, Kazi, gives birth to two cubs at Assam Zoo in Guwahati

A Royal Bengal tigress named Kazi gave birth to two cubs in Assam State Zoo at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden welcomed the two Royal Bengal cubs on Saturday with happiness and joy bringing the total number of tigers in the zoo to nine.

Advertisement

"The cubs and the mother are in good health. The zoo authority has taken all the measures to protect them from the cold as the mercury level has dipped in the state for the past few days. Heaters have been placed outside the cage and sufficient dry straw has been given inside the cage so that the cubs remain warm in this cold." said Amit Sahai, main chief forest (wildlife) conservator.

"The gender is not yet known as they have not been separated from the mother due to cold weather," Sahai added.

Meanwhile, the forest department has requested forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya to suggest names for the cubs.

Talking about the health of the mother, Sahai said that emphasis has been given to a nutritious diet for the mother. “Around 6-7 kg of meat is being given to the mother along with other vet-prescribed food,” he added.

According to the zoo officials, both the cubs and the mother are in good health.

In August 2020, Kazi had given birth to two cubs namely Suresh and Sultan. According to Sahai, this will lead to an increase in the footfall of visitors to the zoo.

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ Bhopal: Two of leopard hunting gang arrested by Tiger Strike Force

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:25 PM IST