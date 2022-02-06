Bhopal: Two of leopard hunting gang arrested by Tiger Strike Force

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation by State Tiger Strike Force, Bhopal, and Tiger Strike Force Hoshangabad, two members of the leopard hunting gang were arrested.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Rajneesh Singh said some people were trying to sell body parts of wild animals near Bharwakheda village in Vidisha district. On the basis of this information, the department took action on Friday and arrested Bagrunath, resident Sironj, and Mohan Singh, resident Aaron (Guna) and recovered a leopard skin, 3 pieces of leopard claws, 4 wild boar teeth from them. Two wheelers and two mobile phones were also seized from the accused.

On the basis of information received from the accused, 2 pieces of iron trap used in hunting leopard, boar, 3 spears, equipment used for digging pits, 28 spikes of porcupine and pig meat were confiscated from their house.

The accused had hunted a leopard, removed its skin and hid the body in forest of Sironj. The recovery was possible due to sniffer dog squad.

