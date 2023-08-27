Rolls Royce-Truck Accident: Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu Asked To Join Probe

Nuh, Haryana: Kuber Group director Vikas Malu, who was injured in a crash between a Rolls-Royce and an oil tanker that killed two people, has been sent a notice by police to join the investigation into the accident, an official said on Sunday.

This comes a day after the police formed special investigation team (SIT) to look into the case.

The oil-tanker's driver and his helper were killed, while the three occupants of the car, including Malu, were injured in the accident on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway near Haryana’s Umri village on Tuesday afternoon.

Malu’s advocate Rajesh Kumar Thakur said that the Kuber Group director will join the investigation once discharged. Mallu is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a week, Thakur said.

The advocate, however, held the truck driver responsible for the accident, saying he took an illegal U-turn that ultimately caused the collision.

Several questions remain unanswered with regard to the crash.

Muleen Yadav, who was driving some 500 metres behind the tanker when the Rolls-Royce smashed into it, filed a first information report (FIR), but the police have accepted the FIR as against “unknown people”. This has led to allegations the police could be trying to shield the accused.

The police have also not found a conclusive answer to who was driving the Rolls-Royce Phantom at the time of the accident. According to Malu’s lawyer, the Kuber Group director’s driver was behind the wheels when the accident took place. However, this will need to be proved to the investigators.

Another unanswered question is the speed of the car. CCTV cameras installed at a toll plaza 28 km away show the 14-car convoy going past just 15 minutes before the accident.

There is also the question of the claim and counter-claim over wrong side driving.

Initial reports suggested that the oil-tanker was being driven on the wrong side of the road and it collided with the luxury car near Umri village under the Nagina police station limits. However, according to the FIR registered on the day of the accident at the police station, it was the car that came from behind and hit the front tyre of the oil tanker, causing it to overturn.

