RLSP netas join RJD, as faction decides to merge with JDU

Patna

Several leaders of RLSP, a regional outfit, on Friday deserted the party and joined RJD. Those joining RJD included its state president Birendra Kushwaha, general secretary Normal Kushwaha, women’s wing president, Madhu Mehta, youth wing president Sajjan Kashyap.

They were given membership of the RJD by its state president Jagdananad Singh at the party office on Beerchand Patel Road. Leader of opposition, Tejashwi Yadav was also present.

The sudden action of a section of the office-bearers came as the RLSP headed by former union minister, Upendra Kushwaha is scheduled to merge with the JDU on Sunday here. Upendra Kushwaha said here the parry has convened a meeting of the general council on Saturday when a resolution for merger with JDU would be passed.

Upendra Kushwaha was close to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and one of the founders of Samta Party. He was elected leader of opposition in Bihar assembly in 2004. Later, following differences with Nitish, he left Samta Party and joined NCP headed by Sharad Pawar. Later in 2010 assembly election, he returned to JDU led by Nitish Kumar. However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Upendra Kushwaha joined NDA and his party was given tickets in three constitutencies and won all the three.

Again in 2018, he left NDA and joined Grand Alliance led by Lalu Yadav. He failed in the 2019 LS election. In last year’s assembly poll, he contested as Grand Alliance nominee, but his candidates failed in all the seats.