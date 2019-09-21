RLSP leader Vedprakash Yadav charged with sodomy in Bihar

Patna: Vedprakash Yadav, general secretary of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), is absconding after registration of a case at Halai police station in Samastipur district, on Thursday. A minor boy alleged that the leader sodomised him after kidnapping.

Samastipur police said the minor boy has alleged the RLSP leader kidnapped him from the make-up room of a theatre when he was changing his clothes as he had performed the role of a girl dancer in the Bideshiya dance, a popular folk dance of North Bihar, during Vishwakarma Puja on Wednesday night.

He forced him to ride a motorcycle and took him to a shop in the village, where he assaulted him for two hours. Police took the minor boy to a government hospital for medical examination. RLSP leader is absconding.

In another incident, Arun Kumar Yadav, MLA of RJD from Sandesh in Bhojpur district, 60 km from here, is absconding after the Ara POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court of additional district and sessions judge R K Singh declared him absconder.

The police pasted notices on his houses in his constitutency Agioan and on Hardinge Road official bungalow here.

A minor girl in her statement recorded under section164 of IPC before the magistrate had alleged that the MLA was sexually exploiting her for several weeks. She had named an engineer of rural works department, a hotel owner, a close relative of the MLA and a woman, who worked as a pimp.

The four including the woman were arrested last week and sent to jail. The police had taken them on remand for four days and after interrogating them, they matched the statement of the minor girl after which an FIR was registered against the opposition MLA.

Bhojpur SP Sushil Kumar said the police have launched an extensive search for the absconding MLA.

By Chhaya Mishra