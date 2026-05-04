RJD Makes Historic Entry Into Kerala Assembly, Wins First-Ever Seat From Kuthuparamba

Patna: Even as Lalu Prasad`s RJD faced a humiliating defeat in the last Bihar assembly election, it created a history by registering its first-ever victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections.

RJD candidate P K Praveen emerged victorious from Kuthuparamba seat in Kannur district. RJD contested the polls as part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF)

The Kuthuparamba seat witnessed a very close contest, where P K Praveen defeated Jayanthi Rajan of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) by a margin of 1,286 votes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Praveen secured 70,448 votes, while Rajan got 69,162 votes. On the other hand, BJP`s Shijilal finished third with 22,195 votes.

According to Praveen`s election affidavit, he is a businessman with a postgraduate and M.Phil degree from Annamalai University.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan congratulated the Kerala unit of the RJD, expressing his delight over the victory of RJD candidate Praveen from the Kuthuparamba constituency in the Kerala Assembly elections. RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav held several public meetings and conducted roadshows in Praveen's constituency, witnessing the participation of a large number of local residents. Praveen is the incumbent MLA from the said constituency.

Gagan said that RJD contested in three constituencies; while it secured a victory in one seat, it lost in the other two seats—Kalpetta and Badagara—by a very narrow margin. In Kalpetta, RJD candidate P K Anil got 52,348 votes, and in Badagara, M K Bhaskaran bagged 55,255 votes, with both candidates finishing in second place.