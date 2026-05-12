RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Over Paper Leak

Tejashwi Yadav | ANI/File Image

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the cancellation of NEET (UG)-2026 and asserted that the exam had been scrapped due to the paper leak, toying with the future of 23 lakh students once again.

Tejashwi also asked how many millions of liters of petrol, diesel, and oil would go to waste when 23 lakh students travelled once again to hundreds of exam centers across 552 cities nationwide for appearing in the re-exam. He also claimed that there was an endless chain of paper leaks in Bihar and across the country.

“Does the BJP government lack even the basic administrative capacity, competence, willpower, and skill to conduct a simple exam without a paper leak in an orderly manner, or is this yet another ‘coincidental gamble’ that keeps the power's cream rising even amid the nation's tears?,” he asked while posting his comments on ‘X’.

“The continuous ‘paper leaks’ in protecting those in power are raising serious questions about the government's policy and intent. Instead of the formality of a showy investigation, the government needs to engage in ‘self-reflection’. It must ask itself, 'Are we doing the right thing for the country?' What economic losses and physical and mental agony will the students, their families, and parents suffer due to re-exam? Has the Prime Minister assessed and analyzed this? Prime Minister ji, empty rhetoric doesn't run the country—governance and administration demand transparency along with accountability. But their aim seems to be, beyond inflicting pain on ordinary people, using every institution as a tool against opposition parties,” he alleged.

In Bihar`s Nalanda district, police on May 2 had busted a gang by arresting three fake ‘solvers’ including an MBBS student. During the raid, police recovered Rs 2.95 lakh hidden beneath the dashboard of a vehicle. According to Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh, police were conducting routine vehicle checks on Pawapuri Road when they stopped two suspicious vehicles and took three individuals into custody.

DSP said that all three were traveling towards the examination centre in Biharsharif in two luxury vehicles. The arrested accused have been identified as Avdhesh Kumar (Bhagwanpur, Chhapra), Aman Kumar (Motihari), and Pankaj Kumar Sah (Kathaiya, Muzaffarpur). According to the police, these individuals were preparing to orchestrate fraudulent schemes and manipulate the examination process in exchange for money. Additionally, four other individuals have been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests in Nalanda district to seven so far.

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Police investigations have found that Ujjwal Raj alias 'Raja Babu'—a native of Muzaffarpur who is reportedly a student of the 2022 batch at Pawapuri Medical College, is believed to be a key link in this entire criminal network. According to the police, he has previously been accused in several other cases as well. During the police operation, Ujjwal Raj managed to evade arrest and fled from the spot. Intensive raids are currently being conducted to apprehend him.

Police have recovered a large number of mobile phones, admit cards, and various suspicious documents from the possession of the accused. The investigation further revealed that the mobile phones contained admit cards for several examinations—including NEET—raising suspicions of a large-scale fraud racket.