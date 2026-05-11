Kolkata Police Arrest Three From UP & Bihar In Chandranath Raut Murder Case After UPI Toll Payment Breakthrough | file pic

Kolkata: After receiving a breakthrough from an UPI payment made at a toll plaza on Nivedita Setu, Kolkata police on Monday had arrested three suspects from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and indicated that at least eight people are involved behind the murder of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Raut.

Raut shot dead near Madhyamgram residence on May 6

Notably, Raut was shot dead near his residence in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district in the wee hours of May 6.

A SIT that has been formed to investigate the murder had mentioned that the accused were tracked with inputs from sleuths of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

SIT tracked accused with inputs from five states

According to the police sources, Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Bihar’s Buxar area and Raj Singh was detained from Ayodhya’s Kotwali area.

Police are conducting several raids both inside the state and outside to trace the remaining miscreants attached with this murder.