RivalMastodon trends as netizens join Mastodon to protest against Twitter

Amid a series of controversies regarding hate speech, casteism and its long history of allowing attacks on minorities while gatekeeping their content against bigotry, Twitterati are threatening Twitter of switching to another social media platform, ‘Mastadon’, apparently a rival.

Twitter saw Mastodon trending as many people took to Twitter to announce their Mastodon account handles.

Some of the most known and influential names that form the Indian Twitterati tweeted pledging their betrayal to Twitter and testing the new name, Mastodon in the stream of social media platforms.

What is Mastodon?

Mastodon was first released in October 2016. The platform claims to have more than 2.2 million users.

Like any other social media platform, MAstodon also allows its users to post, comment, follow other users and publish images and videos. It is an open-source network.

The unique characteristic of mastodon is, it allows people to create and run their servers. Which means the social media platform will host a herd of different servers. The users can, therefore, choose to be a part of any server or create their own. Each server can also have its own rules.

The platform is completely decentralized and an open-source, no single entity is responsible for running the platform.