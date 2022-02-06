RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Karnataka CM pays tribute to veteran singer

It is the saddest moment for all of us that the Cuckoo of India has stopped singing today, said Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai on the demise of legendary Indian singer and lyricist Lata Mangeshkar after she passed away on the morning Feb 6 at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

"Our entire generation has grown (up) listening to her every day. She has the voice of Saraswati..it is only the patent of the creator. On every occasion whenever the country needed, she was present to inspire the entire country and remind the country that united we (can) face anything and everything. Her love for the jawans is immemorial and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' continues to inspire the country even today," Bommai said.

"Saddened by the news about the demise of ‘Swara Kokila’ Lata Mangeshkar. May God bestows peace to her soul and strength to the bereaved family members and her numerous fans to bear this loss," Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said in a Tweet.

Former PM Deve Gowda said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. She had in her voice the soul of this nation. My deepest condolences. Her music will remain with us forever. RIP."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government announced two days of mourning following the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:19 PM IST