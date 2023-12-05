Rift In INDIA Bloc? SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Won't Attend Opposition Parties Meeting On Dec 6

Akhilesh Yadav and Kamal Nath had a public fight over seat sharing in Madhya Pradesh | X/ANI

New Delhi: In what could be seen as a fallout of the results of the recently concluded assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not be attending the INDIA bloc meeting in the capital on Wednesday (December 6). "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has no plans to attend INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on Wednesday," said party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has no plans to attend INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on Wednesday: Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

Cracks in INDIA bloc?

The INDIA bloc (Indian National Developmental Includive Alliance) was formed by over 20 Opposition parties to take on the BJP for the 2024 General Elections. However, there have been reports of rift and contradictions in the Opposition parties of late.

The fact that the parties in the alliance were up against each other in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and the public fallout between the Samajwadi Party and Congress over seat-sharing in Madhya Pradesh, only added to this perception.

Akhilesh Yadav and Kamal Nath spat in MP

The public spat between Congress Madhya Pradesh leader Kamal Nath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is being cited as one of the reasons for Congress party's loss in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leader angered SP chief and his supporters by saying "Akhilesh-Vakhilesh" during the election campaign.

BJP's election win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh sends INDIA bloc on backfoot

BJP's win in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has sent the INDIA bloc Opposition parties on the backfoot. The Opposition parties are regrouping now to ensure they pose a formidable challenge to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

However, with doubts over Akhilesh Yadav not attending the meeting, the effectiveness of the alliance itself could be at stake given that the Samajwadi Party is the second largest party in UP after BJP. Uttar Pradesh is a key state in the Lok Sabha polls as the party sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, making the state crucial to any party's chances in the general elections.