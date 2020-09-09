Rhea Chakraborty arrested: What is judicial custody and what happens next?

What happened after her arrest? What is judicial custody?

Following her arrest and all relevant formalities, Rhea was taken for a COVID-19 test and a medical check-up. Later on Tuesday she was produced before a magistrate court in Mumbai. The NCB had sought judicial custody for 14 days before the court through video-conferencing, and subsequently she was sent to judicial custody.

What is judicial custody?

To quote a pdf uploaded to the district ecourt government website, the word 'custody' means apprehending someone for protective care. The words "custody" and "arrest" are not synonymous and furthermore, people can be remanded in police or judicial custody. Some, such as Rhea's brother Showik, can also be remanded in the custody of an investigative body such as the NCB.

While police custody means that the police has the physical custody of the accused, judicial custody means an accused is in the custody of the concerned Magistrate. In former, the accused is lodged in police station lockup while in latter, it is the jail.

During judicial custody, the police officer in charge of the case is not allowed to interrogate the suspect. However, the court may allow the interrogations to be conducted if it opines the interrogation being necessary under the facts produced before the court.

What happens next for Rhea?

While Rhea was shifted to the Byculla jail on Tuesday, she has filed a bail plea before the sessions court on Wednesday, saying she feared for her life in jail. This will be heard on Thursday.