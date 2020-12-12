RGUKT CET 2020: Results announced on rgukt.in; click here to know more

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-AP on Saturday declared the results of RGUKT Common Entrance Test (CET) on its official website.

Students can check the result on rgukt.in.

Steps to check the RGUKT Common Entrance Test (CET) result:

Step 1: Visit the official website rgukt.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your RGUKT Common Entrance Test (CET) result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for future reference

Click here for the final answer key.

Students who cleared the entrance test can get admission into 6 years of integrated B.Tech program (2 years PUC + 4-year B.Tech).

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) conducted AP IIIT Entrance Exam December 5 2020.